BMW mulls building additional factory outside Europe - paper

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW may build an additional factory outside of Europe, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Monday.

BMW needs to think about where this factory would be located, Reithofer said, adding that BMW already has plans to build a plant in Brazil.

BMW has built a factory in China and is expanding production capacity at its U.S. factory in Spartanburg, Reithofer told the paper. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)