FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW hires Ferrari's former chief engineer to polish tech prowess
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
October 8, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

BMW hires Ferrari's former chief engineer to polish tech prowess

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - BMW has hired Ferrari’s former chief engineer as it seeks to strengthen its technical prowess amid intensifying competition with rival German luxury carmakers Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Roberto Fedeli, who joined the Fiat-owned Ferrari brand in 1988 and has been head technician on Ferrari models since 2007, will join BMW in November, a spokesman at the Munich-based company said on Wednesday.

The spokesman did not specify Fedeli’s assignment after his move to BMW, which was reported earlier on Wednesday by Automotive News Europe. Automotive News said Fedeli left Ferrari last month.

His departure coincides with the resignation of Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who will leave the company on Oct. 13 after escalating clashes with Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of parent Fiat, over strategy.

Germany’s three leading premium carmakers have been closing ranks this year. Second-placed Audi has narrowed the gap with top-ranked BMW, while third-placed Mercedes-Benz , owned by Daimler, is enjoying strong demand for new models. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.