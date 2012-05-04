FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Autos
May 4, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

BMW, Hyundai in alliance talks on engine - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW and South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor are in discussions on a tie-up on engines and other areas, a source who has direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, without giving details.

“The talks are at early stages,” the source said on condition of anonymity because of confidentiality of the issue.

Another source told Reuters that the two companies had held talks on a “comprehensive alliance”, including jointly developing an engine and sharing development costs by half each. He said he had no knowledge of whether the talks were still underway.

German industry newsletter Automobil Produktion reported on Thursday that BMW was in talks with Hyundai to help shoulder 1-2 billion euros ($1.3-$2.6 billion) in costs in developing new engine families.

Hyundai Chairman Chung Mong-koo’s son and heir apparent, Chung Eui-sun, had met a small group of top BMW managers in Munich, Automobil Produktion said, without citing sources.

A spokesman for Hyundai Motor said he was checking the media report. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

