BMW's March car sales break all monthly records

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker by volume, confirmed on Wednesday it enjoyed the highest ever first quarter demand on the back of March sales that broke all previous records as its three largest markets posted double-digit growth.

Group sales increased by 12 percent last month to 185,728 vehicles, bringing the cumulative tally so far this year to 425,528 vehicles for an overall gain of 11.2 percent.

BMW sales chief Ian Robertson told reporters at the New York auto show last week that the company enjoyed all time high sales in the first quarter with over 400,000 vehicles delivered to customers. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)