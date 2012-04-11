FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW's March car sales break all monthly records
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
April 11, 2012 / 7:07 AM / 6 years ago

BMW's March car sales break all monthly records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker by volume, confirmed on Wednesday it enjoyed the highest ever first quarter demand on the back of March sales that broke all previous records as its three largest markets posted double-digit growth.

Group sales increased by 12 percent last month to 185,728 vehicles, bringing the cumulative tally so far this year to 425,528 vehicles for an overall gain of 11.2 percent.

BMW sales chief Ian Robertson told reporters at the New York auto show last week that the company enjoyed all time high sales in the first quarter with over 400,000 vehicles delivered to customers. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.