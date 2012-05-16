BMW CEO can't rule out PSA woes may hit electric JV

MUNICH, May 16 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, cannot rule out that PSA Peugeot Citroen’s current weakness will have an impact on its joint venture BPC Electrification, its chief executive said.

Norbert Reithofer also told shareholders at BMW’s annual general meeting that an alliance between PSA and General Motors would not affect an engine partnership with the French mass market carmaker.

In February, BMW agreed to expand its long-standing engine partnership beyond joint development of small four-cylinder petrol engines to include hybrid electric components.

But Peugeot has been struggling heavily to compete against the likes of Hyundai, losing money and burning billions in cash last year. It chose recently to enter an alliance with rival Opel’s parent in the hopes of lowering costs.