Profitability at BMW comes in second to VW's Audi
#Autos
March 8, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 6 years

Profitability at BMW comes in second to VW's Audi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW reported a record profit margin in its core cars business for 2011 that nonetheless fell short of matching the result of close rival Audi.

BMW’s Automobiles segment boosted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) as a percentage of revenue to 11.8 percent versus 8.0 percent a year before, but missed the 12.1 percent achieved by VW’s premium brand.

Analysts had forecast an EBIT margin in Automobiles of 11.9 percent for the full year.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

