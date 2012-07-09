FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW to invest 250 mln pounds on Mini in Britain
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 9, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

BMW to invest 250 mln pounds on Mini in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW is to invest 250 million pounds ($388 million) by the end of 2015 expanding capacity at British manufacturing plants where it makes its Mini car.

The world’s largest luxury carmaker said on Monday the funds would support its international growth strategy for the Mini, which will be expanded to include up to 10 different versions in the model range in the mid term.

BMW board member Harald Krueger said the latest investment showed the company’s “commitment to Britain as a vital manufacturing base”.

BMW has invested 1.75 billion pounds in Britain since 2000.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.