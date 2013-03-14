FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

BMW replaces production chief, adds Audi manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW appointed senior executive Harald Krueger as its new production chief effective April 1, and hired the former sales chief of rival Audi to replace Krueger.

Peter Schwarzenbauer, who was sidelined during a major management reshuffle at Audi parent Volkswagen last June, will take over Krueger’s job as head of the Mini and Rolls-Royce car brands, BMW’s motorcycle business and BMW Group Aftersales.

BMW said current production boss Frank-Peter Arndt was resigning due to health reasons. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

