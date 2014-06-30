FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW to make strategic announcement on July 3 in Mexico
June 30, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

BMW to make strategic announcement on July 3 in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW on Monday said it will make an announcement in Mexico on July 3, although the German premium auto manufacturer stopped short of confirming it will be about a widely expected decision to build a car factory.

“A decision will be made public,” a spokesman for the Munich-based auto maker said.

Last week, BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said the Munich-based auto maker is still deliberating on where to locate a new factory and will reach a decision before the summer break.

Reporting by Luis Rojas in Mexico City and Irene Preisinger in Munich, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould

