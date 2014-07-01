FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW's new Mexico plant to make up to 150,000 cars per year -source
July 1, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

BMW's new Mexico plant to make up to 150,000 cars per year -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, July 1 (Reuters) - A new auto-assembly plant of German luxury carmaker BMW will be capable of producing 150,000 vehicles per year, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Munich-based BMW said on Monday it would make an announcement in Mexico on July 3, all but confirming a widely expected decision to build a new factory to meet growing demand for premium cars, shortly after its rival Daimler announced similar plans.

BMW declined to comment. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger Writing by Andreas Cremer)

