BMW's Mini chief says will limit lineup to 5 models in future
November 26, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

BMW's Mini chief says will limit lineup to 5 models in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW plans to confine offerings of its Mini brand to five models over the long term, the luxury carmaker’s management board member Peter Schwarzenbauer said on Wednesday.

The lineup of Mini currently includes seven models such as the 3-door and 5-door variants and the Paceman crossover coupe, a spokesman said.

Model sales may post a “significant increase” in 2015 after record deliveries of 305,000 cars in 2013, a level Mini expects to match again this year, Schwarzenbauer said in a statement at an event in Munich.

Mini’s sales in December may grow in double-digit terms after record levels in November and October, he added.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
