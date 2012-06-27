FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW in talks to build cars at Mitsubishi's NedCar
June 27, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

BMW in talks to build cars at Mitsubishi's NedCar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW is considering building vehicles at the endangered Born plant in the Netherlands that belongs to Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors, a spokesman for BMW said on Wednesday.

“We’re in talks with NedCar over a third party manufacturing contract,” he said.

NedCar could not be reached for a comment.

Early in February, parent Mitsubishi decided not to allocate any further new models to NedCar for production for next year after announcing in December 2010 that it would cease building the Mitsubishi Colt and Outlander at the end of this year.

Should an agreement with BMW fail to be reached, it would likely spell the end for the Born plant, making it the fourth major factory to be closed in recent years.

Previously GM’s site in Antwerp, Saab’s plant in Trollhattan, and Fiat’s Termini plant in Sicily have been shut down or sold off. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Christiaan Hetzner)

