BMW steps up production of i3 electric car for U.S.
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

BMW steps up production of i3 electric car for U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - BMW has ramped up production of its i3 electric car to 100 vehicles a day, ahead of its launch in the United States this month, board member Harald Krueger said.

“The United States will be the biggest market for the i3. Because of this, we have started raising production levels and are currently at around 100 cars a day,” Krueger said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

A BMW spokesman said that production levels at the factory in Leipzig, Germany, had previously stood at about 70 vehicles a day.

So far BMW has produced 5,000 i3 electric cars and has received orders for more than 11,000 vehicles, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)

