BMW says won't pay for PSA stake in hybrid venture
June 21, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

BMW says won't pay for PSA stake in hybrid venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - BMW will not pay to take over the stake in a hybrid car joint venture from French partner PSA Peugeot Citroen if PSA exits the project, a BMW spokesman said on Thursday.

“We are discussing conditions for the exit of PSA but we will not make any payments,” the BMW spokesman said, adding that BMW had invested more in the project than PSA.

PSA said earlier it was examining the impact of its alliance with General Motors on the project. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann, writing by Jonathan Gould)

