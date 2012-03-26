FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says recalling around 1.3 mln cars worldwide
March 26, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 6 years ago

BMW says recalling around 1.3 mln cars worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - BMW is recalling about 1.3 million cars worldwide due to a possible problem with a battery cable covering in the car trunk, the carmaker said on Monday.

The recall affects 5- and 6-series BMWs built from 2003 to 2010, BMW said, adding that the fault could lead to disruption or in extreme cases, burning in the cars’ wiring system.

BMW said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries to people due to the problem.

The recall affects about 290,000 cars in Germany, BMW said.

