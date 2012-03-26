BMW says recalling around 1.3 mln cars worldwide

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - BMW is recalling about 1.3 million cars worldwide due to a possible problem with a battery cable covering in the car trunk, the carmaker said on Monday.

The recall affects 5- and 6-series BMWs built from 2003 to 2010, BMW said, adding that the fault could lead to disruption or in extreme cases, burning in the cars’ wiring system.

BMW said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries to people due to the problem.

The recall affects about 290,000 cars in Germany, BMW said.