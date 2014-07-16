FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW to recall 1.6 mln cars worldwide for airbag concerns
July 16, 2014

BMW to recall 1.6 mln cars worldwide for airbag concerns

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - German automaker BMW intends to recall around 1.6 million cars worldwide to replace passenger-side front airbags due to potential problems involving rupturing inflators, BMW said in a statement on Wednesday.

The recall affects 3-Series vehicles produced between May 1999 and August 2006.

Problems with similar airbag systems from the same supplier used by BMW occurred in rare cases, although there have been no known problems involving BMW vehicles, the company said in a statement on its website.

“The replacement campaign is a voluntary precautionary measure that aims at minimizing the risk of faulty airbag activation,” the company said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

