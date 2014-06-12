FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW places 800 mln yuan auto loan ABS in China
June 12, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

BMW places 800 mln yuan auto loan ABS in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - BMW on Thursday said it had placed asset-backed securities with a volume of 800 million yuan ($128.67 million) in China, the German auto maker’s first such placement in the country.

BMW said the notes, which are backed by retail auto loans, were priced at 4.8 percent for the AAA-rated class A notes and 8.09 percent for the A-rated class B notes.

The auto loan ABS was placed through BMW’s Chinese financial services subsidiary BMW Automotive Finance (China). ($1 = 6.2175 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

