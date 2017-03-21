FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says UK remains important but Brexit uncertainty looms
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 5 months ago

BMW says UK remains important but Brexit uncertainty looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 21 (Reuters) - German car manufacturer BMW , which owns the Mini brand, said the importance of Britain as a manufacturing location hinged on how successfully it negotiates its exit from the European Union.

BMW's factory in Oxford is currently the main manufacturing hub for the Mini, but the introduction of punitive export tariffs between the European Union and Britain could change that.

"The UK remains an important location for us. Much will depend on how Brexit is ultimately negotiated," BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger told journalists at a news conference.

"At the BMW Group, we are preparing different scenarios. Our production network offers us flexibility. Mini models are also built at VDL Nedcar in Born in the Netherlands," he added.

Krueger's comments comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May this week said she will trigger Britain's divorce proceedings with the European Union on March 29. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

