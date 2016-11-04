FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016

BMW says to await Brexit outcome before taking investment decisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - BMW's Chief Executive said the carmaker is not under pressure to decide about making further investments in its Mini factory in Oxford until the United Kingdom has concluded negotiations about leaving the European Union.

"At BMW Group decisions about investments are not due at the moment. This is why we can await the outcome of negotiations," Harald Krueger told journalists on a call to discuss third-quarter earnings.

BMW Group, which owns the Mini brand and manufactures the Mini in the Netherlands, Austria as well as in the United Kingdom, could shift its production footprint if the European Union imposed unfavourable tariffs.

Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union has raised doubts on whether it can keep tariff free access to the European common market, prompting carmaker Nissan to seek guarantees from the government before it agreed to keep production in the United Kingdom.

Upon being asked whether BMW too would seek guarantees from the United Kingdom, Krueger said he was not familiar with the guarantees given to Nissan and reiterated that no decision about investments are due in the short term. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

