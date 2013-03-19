BMW's China car sales could rise by double-digit rate in 2013

MUNICH, March 19 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, believes its vehicle sales in China could grow at a double-digit percentage rate this year after surging 40 percent in 2012.

“Our expectation this year is high single-digit, maybe low double digit growth,” BMW brand sales chief Ian Robertson said on Tuesday at the company’s annual earnings press conference.

“Having said that we have been surprised by the situation in China before, so we will have to wait and see.”

BMW sold 327,341 vehicles in China last year.