BMW says has not talked to U.S. environment agency
November 3, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

BMW says has not talked to U.S. environment agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW has not talked to the U.S. agency that caught Volkswagen cheating emissions tests and has not been asked to do so, it said on Tuesday.

“We have made our vehicles available. The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has tested them. We have not received any indications one way or the other,” a spokesman said when executives were asked on a call about BMW’s own test results.

“There have been no talks with the EPA,” he added during a conference call with reporters after BMW reported a profit gain for the third quarter on a recovery in Europe. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

