FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW expects flat 2013 pretax profit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

BMW expects flat 2013 pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 19 (Reuters) - German luxury car maker BMW expects its pretax profit to remain roughly flat this year and group vehicle sales to increase by a single-digit percentage.

“Due to high levels of expenditure for new technologies and models as well as investment in the production network we expect to report group profit before tax on a similar scale to 2012,” Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said.

In 2012, BMW posted a pretax profit of 7.82 billion euros ($10.13 billion).

The company also said it expects free cash flow at its core automotive business to fall below 3 billion euros in 2013 from 3.81 billion in 2012, while its EBIT margin will decline to 8-10 percent from 10.9 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.