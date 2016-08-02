FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW Q2 results beat consensus thanks to demand for offroaders
August 2, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BMW Q2 results beat consensus thanks to demand for offroaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - BMW's second-quarter operating profit beat expectations thanks to record sales of luxury cars including the X1 offroader and the new 7 series.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 7.9 percent to 2.73 billion euros ($3.05 billion), above consensus for 2.65 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

The return on sales at BMW's automotive division rose to 9.5 percent from 8.4 percent a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday, the 25th consecutive quarter automotive profits have been within its target range of between 8 percent and 10 percent.

$1 = 0.8945 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
