BMW posts forecast-beating Q4 profits at car ops
March 14, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

BMW posts forecast-beating Q4 profits at car ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, reported forecast-beating quarterly results at its core auto business and reaffirmed on Thursday group car sales would reach a new record high this year.

BMW said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at its Automobile segment rose by a third to 2.08 billion euros ($2.69 billion) in the fourth quarter, equivalent to a margin of 10.6 percent.

A Reuters poll showed analysts had forecast 1.76 billion euros and a margin of 9.2 percent.

$1 = 0.7722 euros Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner, editing by Harro ten Wolde

