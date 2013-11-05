FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW Q3 automotive EBIT down 6 pct on tech costs, Europe
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
November 5, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

BMW Q3 automotive EBIT down 6 pct on tech costs, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW saw operating profit at its key automotive division decline in the third quarter due to the cost of new technology and price discounts in core European markets.

The segment’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 6 percent to 1.55 billion euros ($2.09 billion), missing the 1.59 billion-euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Munich-based BMW stuck to its 2013 outlook, aiming for an automotive EBIT margin between 8 and 10 percent and group pretax profit on a similar level as last year’s 7.82 billion.

The carmaker is also targeting a single-digit percentage rise in group deliveries including Rolls-Royce and MINI brand cars to a new record.

$1 = 0.7402 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.