FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW Q1 profits beat as SUV sales take off
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 6, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BMW Q1 profits beat as SUV sales take off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW AG said its first-quarter operating profit rose by a forecast-beating 20.6 percent, lifted by strong demand for large offroader luxury cars in Europe and the United States.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 2.52 billion euros ($2.83 billion), above the 2.191 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

BMW said on Wednesday its automotive EBIT margin was 9.5 percent in the quarter, remaining at a similar level to the year-earlier quarter and at the upper end of its target range of between 8 percent and 10 percent.

By contrast, the quarterly return on sales from ongoing business at rival Mercedes-Benz Cars jumped to 9.2 percent from 7 percent a year ago, while Audi’s operating margin slipped to 9.7 percent from 10.1 percent.

First-quarter BMW brand sales were up 5.4 percent at 451,576 cars, the Munich-based automaker said, citing continued growth in Europe, North America and China and a 30 percent jump in deliveries of the X5 sports utility vehicle. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.