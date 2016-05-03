FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW sees triple-digit mln eur currency, commodity tailwinds
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 3, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BMW sees triple-digit mln eur currency, commodity tailwinds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - BMW expects a triple-digit million euro gain from currency and commodities effects this year, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said on a conference call with journalists on Tuesday.

Separately, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said BMW would make a successor vehicle to the Z4 convertible, a car that has been developed together with Toyota.

BMW earlier reported first-quarter financial results, with operating profit sliding 2.5 percent and slightly missing expectations due to currency headwinds and higher administrative and selling expenses. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

