FRANKFURT, March 10 German luxury carmaker BMW said it delivered 3.1 percent more vehicles across the group in February, during which it changed over models of the 5-series.

"February was an important month for us, with the market launch of the new BMW 5 Series. Initial sales of this benchmark car are strong and we’re confident that this model in particular will ensure increasing momentum as the year continues," sales chief Ian Robertson said in a statement on Friday.

