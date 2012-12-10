FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China volumes power record Nov car sales at BMW
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Autos
December 10, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

China volumes power record Nov car sales at BMW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, increased group sales by nearly a quarter to 170,932 vehicles in November, a record for that month, driven by soaring volume gains in China.

Group sales in China jumped 62 percent to 31,090 vehicles, the bulk of which came from its core BMW brand, according to the company.

“The substantial growth is due to the current ramp-up of the locally-produced BMW X1 and BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, as well as the year-on-year effect related to the run-out of the BMW 3 Series at the end of last year,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Whereas rival brand Mercedes-Benz reported just a 5.7 percent increase in November vehicle sales as volumes in China fell, BMW’s core brand posted a 26.4 percent gain in last month. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
