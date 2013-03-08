FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW sales up 4.7 pct in February supported by Europe
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 8, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

BMW sales up 4.7 pct in February supported by Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, said group sales in February rose 4.7 percent to 133,630 vehicles, a record for that month.

Growth was bolstered by a 6.6 percent gain in sales of its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands in Europe to 61,251 vehicles as demand in countries such as Britain and Russia offset weakness in Germany and other parts of Europe.

In China, its largest single market, sales edged up 2.3 percent to 23,449 vehicles. Its peers Mercedes-Benz and Audi both recorded a decline in February sales in China due to the effect of Chinese New Year.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 7.0 percent in February while deliveries of Mini brand vehicles fell by 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.