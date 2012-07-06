BMW enjoys record June, on track to hit FY target

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, increased group vehicle sales by 4.0 percent to 172,516 vehicles last month, a record high for June and the second best monthly total ever behind only March 2012.

Demand in mainland China - BMW’s single largest market - eased somewhat, with volume growth increasing 13.1 percent last month. In the first half, it rose by 30.7 percent.

Sales of the BMW brand rose 4.0 percent to 139,869 vehicles. While this represents the slowest pace of growth so far this year, it is also the second best ever total for the brand in a month.

BMW posted a historic high sales month in March this year, with 153,004 BMW brand vehicles sold and 185,728 cars sold when including Mini and Rolls-Royce.

BMW continues to target record sales for 2012. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)