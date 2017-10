FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German luxury-car maker BMW posted a 4.2 percent increase in brand auto sales to 113,253 vehicles in July, extending the gain in year-to-date deliveries by 7.7 percent to 860,327.

The Munich-based company on Tuesday added in a statement it expected “solid gains” in vehicle sales during the second half of the year. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)