FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW brand widens sales gap to VW's Audi in Sept
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
October 9, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

BMW brand widens sales gap to VW's Audi in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - BMW increased sales of its flagship BMW brand by over 14 percent in September thanks to booming growth in China, helping the world’s largest premium carmaker widen the gap slightly to close competitor Audi .

“We expect to see further healthy growth in worldwide sales in the fourth quarter,” BMW brand sales chief Ian Robertson said in a statement on Tuesday, adding the group was “well on course” to achieving a new sales record for the full year.

BMW brand sales rose 8.6 percent to 1.11 million vehicles in the first nine months, or about 12,500 more than Audi sold during the same period.

Robertson told reporters in Paris recently, that group sales would rise at a double-digit rate in September. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.