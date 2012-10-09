BMW brand widens sales gap to VW's Audi in Sept

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - BMW increased sales of its flagship BMW brand by over 14 percent in September thanks to booming growth in China, helping the world’s largest premium carmaker widen the gap slightly to close competitor Audi .

“We expect to see further healthy growth in worldwide sales in the fourth quarter,” BMW brand sales chief Ian Robertson said in a statement on Tuesday, adding the group was “well on course” to achieving a new sales record for the full year.

BMW brand sales rose 8.6 percent to 1.11 million vehicles in the first nine months, or about 12,500 more than Audi sold during the same period.

Robertson told reporters in Paris recently, that group sales would rise at a double-digit rate in September. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)