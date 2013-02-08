FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW posts record group sales in Jan, up 9.9 pct
February 8, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

BMW posts record group sales in Jan, up 9.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, said group sales in January rose by 9.9 percent to 123,276 vehicles, a record for that month.

Growth was lifted once again by its largest market, China, where sales of its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands gained 14.7 percent to 30,397 vehicles last month.

“We are aiming for further growth in BMW Group worldwide sales in 2013 and are targeting a new all-time high for the third consecutive year,” BMW brand sales chief Ian Robertson.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 11.5 percent while deliveries of Mini brand vehicles edged 0.6 higher, both achieving new record sales for that month. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)

