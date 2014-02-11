BMW January sales reach record at 132,892 vehicles

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - BMW said it delivered a record 132,892 BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in January, a 7.8 percent rise from the year-earlier period, citing strong demand for its BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 5 Series.

BMW brand sales rose 9.2 percent to 117,164 autos in January, the group added.

“Looking ahead, although the economic climate remains challenging in many markets, there are signs of improvement and we are aiming for continued growth in 2014,” BMW management board member Ian Robertson said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)