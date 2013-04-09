FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW brand sales up 4 pct in March, outpacing Audi and Mercedes
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
April 9, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

BMW brand sales up 4 pct in March, outpacing Audi and Mercedes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW increased sales of its luxury-brand vehicles by 4 percent in March to 159,195 autos, its single highest monthly sales tally ever.

BMW brand deliveries rose 7 percent in the first quarter to a record 381,404 vehicles, powered by “solid” gains in the United States and China, the Munich-based company said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.

By comparison, luxury rival Audi maintained its lead over Mercedes-Benz, boosting first-quarter sales 6.8 percent to a record 369,500 vehicles, the VW-owned brand said Monday.

That compares with a 3.5 percent gain at Daimler’s flagship division to 324,898 cars. Audi’s quarterly deliveries in China surged 14.2 percent to 102,810 vehicles while Mercedes slumped by almost the same margin, or 11.5 percent, to 45,440. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.