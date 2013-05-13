FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says brand sales up 7.5 pct in April
May 13, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

BMW says brand sales up 7.5 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW said sales of its luxury-brand BMW vehicles rose by 7.5 percent in April to 130,598, helped by strong demand in Asia and the Americas.

BMW said on Monday that monthly group vehicle sales, including its Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, rose 6.8 percent to 155,419 vehicles.

“This Momentum in worldwide sales will continue as we add new vehicles throughout the year to our very attractive product line-up,” BMW sales chief Ian Robertson said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

