FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW says May brand sales up 7.8 pct, beating Audi and Mercedes
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 10, 2013 / 9:05 AM / in 4 years

BMW says May brand sales up 7.8 pct, beating Audi and Mercedes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s BMW said sales of its luxury-brand BMW vehicles rose by 7.8 percent in May to 139,161, outpacing delivery gains of rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

BMW said on Monday that demand from the United States and China helped boost group vehicle sales, including its Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, by 6 percent last month to a record 166,397 autos.

Volkswagen’s Audi, the closest rival of the world’s biggest luxury-car maker, last week reported a 6.4 percent increase in monthly sales to 137,200, while Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz said May deliveries were up 7.3 percent to 121,360. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.