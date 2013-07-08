BMW June brand sales up 9.4 pct to 153,075 cars

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - BMW, the world’s largest luxury-car maker, said sales of its core brand rose 9.4 percent in June to 153,075 cars and sport-utility vehicles, powered by demand from the United States and Asia.

Six-month deliveries gained 7.7 percent to 804,248 autos, the Munich-based company said on Monday.

BMW group, which also includes Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles, posted record delivery gains for June and the first six months of the year. Group sales were up 6.9 percent to 184,489 vehicles while half-year sales rose 6 percent to 954,521. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)