BMW beats Audi on July sales, deliveries up 13.5 pct

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - BMW’s sales rose faster in July than at its closest rival Audi, powered by strong gains in China and the United States.

Munich-based BMW said on Thursday that sales of its BMW brand vehicles rose 13.5 percent in July to 128,594 cars, bringing deliveries in the first seven months to 932,848 vehicles for a gain of 8.4 percent.

Runner-up Audi, Volkswagen’s premium division, on Wednesday posted a 9.8 percent gain to 131,300 autos while third-ranked Mercedes-Benz said last week that July sales surged 20 percent to 116,790 cars.

BMW’s year-to-date sales lead over Audi eased slightly to 21,000 cars from 24,000 after six months, but the luxury-car champion leads Daimler’s premium division by 122,000 cars.

Audi and Mercedes are both seeking to replace BMW as the world’s largest luxury-car manufacturer by the end of the decade.