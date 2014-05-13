FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says sales rise 4.3 pct in April
May 13, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BMW says sales rise 4.3 pct in April

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - BMW said it sold 162,093 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce branded vehicles in April, up 4.3 percent from the year earlier period, thanks to sales of the new BMW2 and 4 series cars.

The Munich-based carmaker said the BMW brand enjoyed its best-ever April, with 140,840 vehicles being delivered, an increase of 7.8 percent.

“The BMW Group achieved record sales in April, keeping us on track to achieve our aim of delivering our best ever year with more than two million vehicles sold in 2014,” Ian Robertson, BMW board member responsible for sales and marketing, said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

