FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW sales up in January on China boost -report
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 9, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

BMW sales up in January on China boost -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German luxury car maker BMW is set to sell more vehicles in January compared to last year thanks to rising demand in China, where group deliveries surged more than 20 percent , Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

Group deliveries, including the MINI and Rolls-Royce brands, increased in single-digit terms in the United States and were also up in core European markets, the newspaper quoted finance chief Friedrich Eichiner as saying.

BMW, the world’s largest luxury car maker, is expected to publish official group sales data for January next week.

German rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz posted double-digit gains in January deliveries, with Chinese sales up 18 percent and 45 percent respectively.

Separately, the CFO said BMW expects no major burden on results this year from the strong euro, thanks to currency hedging policies.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.