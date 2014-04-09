FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW posts record sales in March as SUV demand picks up
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
April 9, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BMW posts record sales in March as SUV demand picks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - BMW said it sold a record 212,908 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce branded vehicles in March, up 11.3 percent from the year earlier, thanks to increased demand across all regions for its sports utility vehicles.

The Munich-based carmaker also posted a new high for the first quarter, with 487,024 vehicles delivered, up 8.7 percent from the first quarter of last year.

“This is the first time in the company’s history that over 200,000 vehicles were delivered to customers in a single month. Sales of our BMW X-vehicles have been particularly strong,” Ian Robertson, BMW board member responsible for sales and marketing, said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.