BMW CEO sees "really strong" orders for the i3 electric vehicle
BMW CEO sees "really strong" orders for the i3 electric vehicle

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said the company sees strong demand for the carbon fiber electric vehicle i3 in the coming months after selling 1,000 such cars in March.

“We have a really strong order bank, I will not mention how many months,” Reithofer told analysts on a conference call to discuss first-quarter results.

The i3’s initial launch in Europe was followed up in April by its introduction in the United States, which promises to be the vehicle’s largest market, BMW said, adding that 2,022 electric vehicle were sold worldwide in the first quarter.

Separately, Reithofer said the current crisis in Russia had no visible impact on the Munich-based auto maker’s sales in the country.

“We don’t have signs that we are more and more in a difficult situation,” Reithofer said in response to a question about whether sales had slowed. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

