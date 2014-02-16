FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW, SGL Carbon to double carbon-fibre production -source
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 16, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

BMW, SGL Carbon to double carbon-fibre production -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW and carbon specialist SGL Carbon are planning to double their joint production of carbon-fibre to 6,000 tonnes a year from 3,000 tonnes now, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

German business daily Handelsblatt, which had reported the news earlier, said the companies were investing more than 100 million euros to expand production in Germany and the United States to respond to growing demand expected for BMW’s electric i3 and i8 cars.

The paper also said that BMW is planning to use carbon-fibre for its planned new 7 series, expected for the end of next year.

A spokesman for SGL Carbon said only that the companies were preparing for stronger demand and expanded production as a result. BMW was not immediately available for comment outside normal office hours.

BMW has said in the past that it had attracted more than 11,000 orders for the all-electric 3 hatchback since it entered German showrooms in November, while its i8 plug-in hybrid sports car, due in mid-2014, was sold out for its first year of availability.

$1 = 0.7307 euros Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and Alistair Lyon

