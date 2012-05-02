FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW says has no plans to invest in Slovakia
May 2, 2012

BMW says has no plans to invest in Slovakia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German Carmaker BMW, the world’s largest premium carmaker, said on Wednesday it has no plans to build an assembly plant in Slovakia, after local media reports about a possible investment in the euro zone country.

Slovakia’s TV and printed media reported on Wednesday the carmaker was considering an assembly plant in eastern Slovakia, designed for production of electric cars, which should help to create up to 30,000 new jobs on aggregate.

BMW spokesman Mathias Schmidt said the newspaper reports claiming BMW were to build a factory in Slovakia were not true.

The central European country’s export-focused economy is heavily driven by automotive production, centered around assembly plants of Volkswagen, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Kia Motors Corp.. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Martin Santa; Editing by Dan Lalor)

