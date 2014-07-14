FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW expects to meet global target of over 2 mln vehicles-executive
July 14, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

BMW expects to meet global target of over 2 mln vehicles-executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INCHEON, South Korea, July 14 (Reuters) - German premium automaker BMW expects to meet its target of selling over 2 million vehicles globally this year, its global sales chief said on Monday.

“Out target... is to exceed 2 million cars and motorcycles in all brands during this year. We want to maintain our leading position in the premium segment,” Ian Robertson told reporters at BMW’s new driving center in Incheon, some 50 kms west of Seoul.

BMW earlier said it was planning for deliveries of 2 million or more this year, after selling a record 1.96 million in 2013.

Reporting by Joyce Lee, writing by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy

