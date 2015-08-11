RPT-BMW says stake owned by Johanna Quandt passed to children

(Repeats to attach to separate USN)

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - BMW said following the death of shareholder Johanna Maria Quandt last week, voting rights equivalent to a 16.7 percent stake in the German carmaker have been passed on to her two children.

Stefan Quandt’s BMW voting stake has increased to 34.19 percent from 17.4 percent previously and Susanne Klatten’s stake has risen to 29.3 percent from a 12.5 percent holding previously.

Last week, Johanna Quandt died at the age of 89. The Quandt family has a 46.6 percent stake in BMW. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)