FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BMW says stake owned by Johanna Quandt passed to children
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 11, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-BMW says stake owned by Johanna Quandt passed to children

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to separate USN)

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - BMW said following the death of shareholder Johanna Maria Quandt last week, voting rights equivalent to a 16.7 percent stake in the German carmaker have been passed on to her two children.

Stefan Quandt’s BMW voting stake has increased to 34.19 percent from 17.4 percent previously and Susanne Klatten’s stake has risen to 29.3 percent from a 12.5 percent holding previously.

Last week, Johanna Quandt died at the age of 89. The Quandt family has a 46.6 percent stake in BMW. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.