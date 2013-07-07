BMW labour chief blames management for parts shortage -magazine

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Cost cuts at Germany’s BMW have led to a shortage of spare parts at dealers, prolonging delivery times and frustrating customers, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, citing the luxury carmaker’s top labour representative.

BMW dealers have been grappling with disrupted component supplies for about a month, caused by a switch at the automaker’s central logistics system, the magazine reported, quoting works council chief Manfred Schoch.

“1,200 cars are grounded at dealerships and cannot be repaired,” Automobilwoche quoted Schoch as saying, blaming the carmaker’s management. “We’re having a massive loss in sales and profit contribution.”

The world’s largest luxury-vehicle manufacturer has started to provide customers with replacement cars to help shorten waiting periods, the magazine said.

A spokesman for Munich-based BMW confirmed the backlog but said the situation is improving. No more than 5 percent of all part supplies to Germany-based dealers are still delayed, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)