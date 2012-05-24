RPT-Swiss authority fines BMW $163 mln over imports

(Repeating to attach to alert)

ZURICH, May 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss Competition Commission is fining Germany’s BMW 156 million Swiss francs ($163.44 million) for preventing direct and parallel imports.

The commission gave no further details in a brief statement but said it would give more information at a news conference later in the morning.

The strength of the franc in recent years has prompted many Swiss consumers to cross the border to Germany, France or Italy to buy cars and import them to Switzerland. ($1=0.9545 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)